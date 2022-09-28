11 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eleven illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The Race Course police held Nadeem and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession. They also arrested Sajid and recovered a pistol (30 bore) from his custody.

Similarly, the Taxila Police arrested two identified as Umar and Bilal, and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

The police also recovered a carbine from Naseer.

In another incident, the Rawat police recovered a 30 bore pistol from Asif.

Meanwhile, the Kahuta police arrested Nabil and Rameez and recovered one pistol each from them.

The Kotli police arrested Sohrab Ahmed and recovered a pistol from his possession.

The City police recovered 20 rounds of 30 bore pistol from Ahsan Mumtaz.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said that crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons would be continued.