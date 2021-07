11 illegal colonies sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Saturday sealed 11 illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures.

FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem during a meeting directed the officials to take action against illegal housing schemes without any discrimination.

The FDA sealed Moon Housing, Palm Village, Painsara City and Motorway Valley Azafi Abadi on Jhang Road, Azafi Abad al-Burraq Chak No.2-JB and Azafi Abadi Chak No.42-JB on Sargodha Road,Azafi Abadi Bismillah Pur, Azafi Abadi Jahangir, Madina Villas on Sammundri Road, Model City RoyalVillas on Jaranwala Road and Moon Garden on Narwala Road.