11 illegal petrol pumps sealed in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 11 illegal petrol pumps during a crackdown here on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Timargara Tahir Khan along with officials has conducted a raid at the filling stations after their owners failed to prove legal valid documents.

The district administration had sent several prior notices to the owners of the petrol pumps but they failed to provide relevant legal documents.

The team also checked gauge and rates of petroleum products in several other pumps.