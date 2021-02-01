UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Illegal Petrol Pumps Sealed In Dir Lower

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:04 PM

11 illegal petrol pumps sealed in Dir Lower

The district administration sealed 11 illegal petrol pumps during a crackdown here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 11 illegal petrol pumps during a crackdown here on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Timargara Tahir Khan along with officials has conducted a raid at the filling stations after their owners failed to prove legal valid documents.

The district administration had sent several prior notices to the owners of the petrol pumps but they failed to provide relevant legal documents.

The team also checked gauge and rates of petroleum products in several other pumps.

Related Topics

Petrol

Recent Stories

Japan Airlines projects higher losses over pandemi ..

19 seconds ago

Britain lines up 40 mln more vaccine doses from Va ..

20 seconds ago

IIHF Is Set to Declare Latvia Hosting Nation of 20 ..

22 seconds ago

Myanmar's Interim President Deems Military Takeove ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, US special envoys discuss shared agenda for g ..

20 minutes ago

ENOC completes construction of its Expo 2020 Dubai ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.