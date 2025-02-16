11 in-charge investigations changed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza has changed 11 in-charge investigations on the basis of their performance, posted at various police stations in the provincial metropolis.

Official sources said that Sub-Inspector Gohar Iqbal was posted as In-charge Investigation Sabzazar from Sunder, Inspector Imran Pasha was posted as In-charge Investigation Sunder from Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Asif Ali Shafiq was posted as In-charge Anarkali from Shafiqabad. Likewise, Inspector Irfan Saeed was posted as In-charge Anarkali from Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Ali Raza was posted as In-charge Investigation Badami Bagh from Investigation Headquarters, while Sub-Inspector Rizwan Atta was posted as In-charge Investigation Badami Bagh from Investigation Headquarters.

Similarly, Inspector Javed Hussain was posted as In-charge Liaquatabad from Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Khadim Ali was posted as Investigation Headquarters from Liaquatabad, Inspector Muhammad Anwar was posted as in-charge Sabzazar from Investigation Headquarters, Sub-Inspector Shahid Mahmood was posted as In-charge Gulshan-e-Ravi from Headquarters, while Inspector Nazir Ahmed was posted as Investigation Headquarters from Gulshan-e-Ravi.