11 Injure In Kharan Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:26 PM

At least 11 people sustained injuries in an explosion at Kharan Bazaar's Chief Chowk area of Balochistan on Tuesday

At least 11 people sustained injuries in an explosion at Kharan Bazaar's Chief Chowk area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to police sources, unknown men had attached improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with a motorbike and parked it near Chief Chowk which went off. As a result, 11 people suffered wounds.

The law enforcement agencies along with bomb disposal personnel reached the site and cordoned of the entire area and started investigation.

The injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital who were identified as Abid, Sanaullah, Faisal, Muhammad Asif, Hazoor Bakhsh, Abdul Malik, Nazir Ahmed, Muhammad Eisa, Ikhlaq Ahmed, Munir Ahmed, and Ahmed. Further investigation was underway.

