11 injured as bus overturned in faisalabad

As many as 11 passengers were injured when a speeding bus overturned near tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 11 passengers were injured when a speeding bus overturned near tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a speeding bus was on its way on Jaranwala-Nankana road near Chak no 237-GB when it overturned while overtaking.

Consequently,11 passengers suffered injuries.

They were identified as Azhar, Abdul Basit (14), Abdullah (18), Qamar (19), Waqar (17), Zeeshan (18), Arshad, Shehbaz, Sibtain, Mujahid and Yasmin.

All the injured people were shifted to Civil hospital Jarranwala.