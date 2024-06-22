11 Injured As Bus Overturns In Lower Kohistan
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) At least 11 passengers on Saturday were injured when a bus overturned at Bankad Chakki in Lower Kohistan.
The accident occurred when the bus, traveling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit, lost control and overturned on the road.
Rescue 1122 Lower Kohistan reached on the spot along with their ambulances and medical teams and provided initial medical assistance to the injured on-site, after which they were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Bisham.
Three persons were later referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for further treatment.
The injured passengers have been identified as Liaquat from Mardan, Naseem from Attock, Saddam from Haripur, Izhar from Lower Dir, Rasheed Ahmed from Chitral, Sadaqat from Haripur, Rehan from Lower Dir, Ehsanullah from Bajaur, Imran from Mardan, Hazrat Hussain from Lower Dir, and Javed from Batkhela, Malakand.
