Open Menu

11 Injured As Bus Overturns In Lower Kohistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM

11 injured as bus overturns in Lower Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) At least 11 passengers on Saturday were injured when a bus overturned at Bankad Chakki in Lower Kohistan.

The accident occurred when the bus, traveling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit, lost control and overturned on the road.

Rescue 1122 Lower Kohistan reached on the spot along with their ambulances and medical teams and provided initial medical assistance to the injured on-site, after which they were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Bisham.

Three persons were later referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for further treatment.

The injured passengers have been identified as Liaquat from Mardan, Naseem from Attock, Saddam from Haripur, Izhar from Lower Dir, Rasheed Ahmed from Chitral, Sadaqat from Haripur, Rehan from Lower Dir, Ehsanullah from Bajaur, Imran from Mardan, Hazrat Hussain from Lower Dir, and Javed from Batkhela, Malakand.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Abbottabad Road Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Attock Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

13 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

13 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

13 hours ago
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

13 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

13 hours ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

13 hours ago
 RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

13 hours ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

13 hours ago
 70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bu ..

70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan