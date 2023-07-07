Open Menu

11 Injured Due To Rain Related Incidents In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:06 PM

11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock

At least 11 people among three teenage siblings were injured in rain related incidents in two different incidents in Attock district on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 11 people among three teenage siblings were injured in rain related incidents in two different incidents in Attock district on Friday.

According to police and rescue 1122 sources said that four persons from a family including a man and his three teenage children were injured when a shed collapsed due to heavy rain lashed out the city in the early hours of the day.

Later, the injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital by Rescue 1122 where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

In the second incident, seven passengers of a bus were injured when it turned turtle due to heavy rain on Islamabad- Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Hazara motorway interchange in the limits of Hazro Police station.

According to national highway and motorway police sources, the injured were shifted to different hospitals of Hazro and Attock.

Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.

