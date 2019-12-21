11 injured in accident in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Eleven people, including nine women, were injured in an accident near here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Eleven people, including nine women , were injured in an accident near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a van collided with a tractor-trolley due to fog near Pathan Hotel.

As a result, Naseem Mai, Maqsood Mai, Rizwan, Yaseen, Khursheed Mai, Bushra Mai, Sheran Mai, Mehwish, Dadoo Mai, Sughran Mai and Reshman received injuries.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Nishtar hospital.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.