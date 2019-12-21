UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Injured In Accident In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:36 PM

11 injured in accident in Muzaffargarh

Eleven people, including nine women, were injured in an accident near here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Eleven people, including nine women, were injured in an accident near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a van collided with a tractor-trolley due to fog near Pathan Hotel.

As a result, Naseem Mai, Maqsood Mai, Rizwan, Yaseen, Khursheed Mai, Bushra Mai, Sheran Mai, Mehwish, Dadoo Mai, Sughran Mai and Reshman received injuries.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Nishtar hospital.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Hotel Van Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

'Kuch Yadain Kuch Baatein' held at Alhamra

2 minutes ago

23223 saplings planted in Kidney hill park: Mayor ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather with chances of fog in Multan

2 minutes ago

Mayor Sukkur visits different union councils

2 minutes ago

One killed, two injured on road in Khanewal

24 minutes ago

Tokyo Has No Plans to Join US-Led Security Coaliti ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.