11 injured in aerial firing during New Year celebrations in Karachi

At least 11 people, including a woman and a minor girl, were wounded in aerial firing during New Year celebrations in Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) At least 11 people, including a woman and a minor girl, were wounded in aerial firing during New Year celebrations in Karachi.According to details, 11 persons sustained injuries when some citizens resorted to aerial firing to welcome the new year of 2020 in different parts of the metropolis.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals of the city for treatment.