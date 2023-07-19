Open Menu

11 Injured In Buses Collision On M-1 Near Brahma Bahtar Interchange

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Eleven persons were slightly injured when four Peshawar bound buses slipped on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Brahma Bahtar Interchange on Wednesday.

According to details a bus going from Islamabad slipped near Brahmah Bahtar Interchange in the morning.

Three buses following that bus also slipped due to rain and overspeeding.

Spokesperson of the National Highways and Motorway Police, North Zone Saqib Waheed said that Motorway Police personnel reached the spot and provided first aid to the injured and managed the traffic.

He said traffic flow was also restored after removing the accidented buses from the motorway.

The spokesperson advised motorists to drive carefully as intermittent rain continued in different parts of the country.

"More caution is required in driving during rain and people are requested to avoid unnecessary travel during rain",he said.

Waheed said that speed ??of vehicles should be lowered when it was raining than normal conditions and the distance between the vehicles should be more than usual.

He advised the motorists to ensure that wipers of their vehicles were in good condition and follow the traffic rules during the rain.

