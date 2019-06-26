11 injured in cylinder blast in Lahore

At least eleven persons suffered burn injuries when a cylinder exploded in a shop situated in Ichhra market here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :At least eleven persons suffered burn injuries when a cylinder exploded in a shop situated in Ichhra market here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, as many as 11 persons were present in the shop when a gas cylinder exploded.

All the persons received severe burn injuries and were shifted to Services hospital.

The injured persons were identified as Aqib (25), Ayan Sadiq (16), Usman (19), Farhan Shakoor (28), Matloob (35), Sajid Ali (35), Farzand (24), Hamza (22), Sajal (60), Ghulam Kadir (65) and another yet to be unidentified were present in the shop.