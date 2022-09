11 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :At least 11 persons including eight women were injured in a road accident in tehsil Samundri on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that a passenger van was on its way when it struck the road divider while saving a car near Chak No 212-GB, tehsil Samundri.

Consequently, 10 passengers suffered minor injuries, who were discharged after first aid, while one critically injured man, identified as Liaquat Ali, was rushed to DHQ hospital Tobe Tek Singh.

Those with minor injuries were identified as Manzoor Ahmed, Mushtaq, Nasreen Akhtar, Irshad Akhtar, Farzana, Lubna, Nasim, Khalida, Rashida, and Nafeesa.