11 injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as eleven persons were injured in a collision between mini-van, rickshaw and a motorcycle at Airport Road.

Rescue-122 said that eleven persons including 55-year-old Sardar, 40-year-old RaziaBibi, 65-year-old Saleema Bibi, 22-year-old Muneeb, 40-year-old Asia, 70-year-old Anayat Ullah, 15-year-old Wajiha, 9-year-old Taha, 2-year-old Sheeza, 4-year-old Ume Aimam and 4-year-old Areeba were injured in a collision between a mini-van, rickshaw and a motorcycle at Adyala Stop, Airport Road.

Rescuers provided first to the injured and shifted the 4 seriously injured to the hospital after proving first aid.