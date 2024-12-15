11 Injured In Road Accident
December 15, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) At least eleven persons were injured after a passenger van collided with a bull cart due to break failure near Walvat Morr, Sher Shah road, here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, a passenger van was going to Multan airport from Muzaffargarh when it's break failed and it collided with a bull cart.
As a result, 11 persons sustained injuries.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the four seriously injured persons to Nishtar Hospital and provided first aid to seven people, who were not seriously injured.
The injured were identified as Nazar Hussain, Irfan, Rani, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Talib, Ali Raza, Hussnain, Perveen, Tasbiha, Shabana and Guriya.
