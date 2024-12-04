11 Injured In Roof Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:12 PM
As many as 11 people including 6 children sustained multiple injuries due to roof collapse during a Mehndi function in the area of Thikriwala police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) As many as 11 people including 6 children sustained multiple injuries due to roof collapse during a Mehndi function in the area of Thikriwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that participants of a Mehndi function gathered on rooftop of a house in Chak No.66-JB Mohallah Faqeer Abad Jhang Road when the roof caved in due to overload.
As a result, 11 participants received multiple injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted three victims to hospital due to their critical condition while first aid was provided to 8 others as they had minor injuries.
The victims included Abdul Ghaffar (53), Nasreen Bibi (50), Noor Fatima (3), Aqsa (17), Ayesha (17), their mother Nasreen Bibi (35), Aman Ullah (5), Anaya Fatima (5), Saim Sufyan (8), Khurshid Bibi (60) and Parveen Bibi (35), he added.
