11 Injured In Roof Collapse In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Eleven people were injured when the roof of a house collapsed during a Mehndi ceremony in the Faisalabad on
Wednesday.
According to a private news channel and Rescue officials, the roof collapse due to overcrowding during the event.
According to the hospital sources, eight people sustained minor injuries, while three, including a child, were admitted for treatment.
