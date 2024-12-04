Open Menu

11 Injured In Roof Collapse In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM

11 Injured in roof collapse in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Eleven people were injured when the roof of a house collapsed during a Mehndi ceremony in the Faisalabad on

Wednesday.

According to a private news channel and Rescue officials, the roof collapse due to overcrowding during the event.

According to the hospital sources, eight people sustained minor injuries, while three, including a child, were admitted for treatment.

