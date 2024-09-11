Open Menu

11 Injured In Shangla Traffic Accident

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM

11 injured in Shangla traffic accident

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) At least eleven persons were injured in a traffic accident that occurred near Shangla district of Malakand division, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the three-wheeler (Rickshaw), coming from opposite direction near Shangla road.

As a result, some eleven persons were injured in the incident. The Rickshaw after colliding with a car also caught fire.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started investigations.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police Road Car Traffic Malakand Shangla SITE TV From

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

14 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

26 minutes ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

41 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

5 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

6 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

19 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

22 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan