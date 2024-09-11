11 Injured In Shangla Traffic Accident
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) At least eleven persons were injured in a traffic accident that occurred near Shangla district of Malakand division, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, a rashly driven car hit the three-wheeler (Rickshaw), coming from opposite direction near Shangla road.
As a result, some eleven persons were injured in the incident. The Rickshaw after colliding with a car also caught fire.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started investigations.
