11 injured in two accidents

OKARA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :At least 11 people were injured in two separate accidents on Sunday.

According to police, a motorcycle ricksha overturned due to over speeding near Imli Moti at Deepalpur-Pakpattan road.

As a result, five women were injured and shifted to a hospital.

The second accident occurred near chak 14 Renala Khurd at National Highway in which Ayesha, Azka, Saima, Khudeja, Idrees, and another one received injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital.