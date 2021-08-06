UrduPoint.com

11 Kanal Land Recovered In Peshawar

Fri 06th August 2021

11 Kanal land recovered in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration in a joint anti-encroachment drive along with officials of Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) on Friday recovered 11 Kanal land adjacent to Superior Science College.

The anti-encroachment team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Azhar Khan and PHA Land Collector, Hamid Giglani also demolished illegal structures built on the government land. Police was also present on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mansoor said that indiscriminate operation would continue against land encroachments in the city and strict actions would be taken against the land grabbers.

More Stories From Pakistan

