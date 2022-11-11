11 kg charas seized, accused arrested

Chak Jhumra police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 11 kg charas from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Chak Jhumra police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 11 kg charas from his possession.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that the police team on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in nabbing Sajjad son of Ramzan resident of Multan red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police also recovered 11 kilograms charas from his possession and locked the accused behind bars after registering a case under the Control of Narcotics Substances Act (CNSA) while further investigation was under progress, he added.