11 Khidmat Centers Set Up In Hospitals Provides MLC To Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 05:49 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have set up 'Khidmat' counters at 11 state-run hospitals to issue medico-legal certificates to the masses in a hassle-free way Talking to APP an official on Saturday said that yet another milestone had been achieved by the police as over 10,000 MLCs had been issued so far at different hospitals.

Divulging details, he said around 252 citizens obtained MLCs from police service counter at Chontra hospital, 237 at Kalrasydan, 188 at Kahuta, 14 in Kotli Sattain, 117 from Murree hospital, 5,275 at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) 1,847 in Taxila, 45 from District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Rawalpindi and 487 at Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He said citizens should take advantage of Khidmat Counter set up in government run hospitals so that they can get MLC easily.

