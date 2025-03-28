Open Menu

11 Khwarij Terrorists Killed In 4 Separate Engagements In KPK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 12:10 AM

11 Khwarij terrorists killed in 4 separate engagements in KPK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The security forces killed 11 khwarij terrorists in four separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkwa province (KPK).

According to news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were sent to hell.

In a second operation conducted in same general area, three more khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops, it further said.

In another encounter that took place in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, own troops effectively neutralized two khwarij.

In fourth operation conducted by the Security Forces in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, one kharji was sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

