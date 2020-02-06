UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Killed, 1005 Injured In 892 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:18 PM

11 killed, 1005 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab

At least 11 people were killed while 1005 sustained injuries in 892 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 1005 sustained injuries in 892 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 410 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 143 pedestrians, and 463 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 225 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 254 people placing the Punjab capital top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 84 victims while Multan was on the third with 56 accidents and 59 victims.

According to data, 741 motorcycles, 112 rickshaws, 105 cars, 30 vans, 13 buses, 27 trucks and 109other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Prime Minister warns Modi any further misadventure ..

3 minutes ago

World Pulses Day to be marked on Feb 10

3 minutes ago

Clashes kill 6 during protests in Iraq's holy city ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Safe City Authority teams dispatched for se ..

3 minutes ago

PM says Kashmir will be free soon

17 minutes ago

Iraqi President to Visit Russia After Government F ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.