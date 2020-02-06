11 killed, 1005 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab

At least 11 people were killed while 1005 sustained injuries in 892 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 1005 sustained injuries in 892 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 410 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 143 pedestrians, and 463 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 225 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 254 people placing the Punjab capital top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 84 victims while Multan was on the third with 56 accidents and 59 victims.

According to data, 741 motorcycles, 112 rickshaws, 105 cars, 30 vans, 13 buses, 27 trucks and 109other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.