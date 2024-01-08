Open Menu

11 Killed, 1012 Injured In 958 RTCs In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 11:24 PM

At least 11 people died, whereas 1012 were injured in 958 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

Out of these, 445 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 567 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

The analysis showed that 537 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 100 pedestrians, and 386 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 212 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 213 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 67 victims and at third Multan with 64 RTCs and 75 victims.

According to the data, 753 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 134 motorcars, 30 vans, 9 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

