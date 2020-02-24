11 killed, 1,024 injured in 911 accidents in Lahore

At least 11 people were killed while 1,024 people sustained injuries in 911 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 1,024 people sustained injuries in 911 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 617 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 407 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot.

The analysis showed that 401 drivers, 24 juvenile drivers, 145 pedestrians, and 489 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 236 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 235 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 66 accidents and 75 victims.

As many as 784 motorcycles, 134 rickshaws, 85 cars, 22 vans, 15 buses, 23 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.