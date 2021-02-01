11 killed, 1,035 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 1,035 sustained injuries in 941 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 667 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 368 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 428 drivers, 30 juvenile drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 368 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. Statistics showed that 209 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 227 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 64 accidents and 67 victims.

As many as 776 motorcycles, 144 rickshaws, 106 cars, 30 vans, seven buses, 28 trucks and 125 othervehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.