UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Killed, 1,067 Injured In 940 Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:24 PM

11 killed, 1,067 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

At least 11 people were killed while 1,067 sustained injuries in 940 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 1,067 sustained injuries in 940 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 665 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 402 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 400 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 187 pedestrians, and 491 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 65 in Multan with 69 victims and at third Faisalabad with 60 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as 741 motorcycles, 137 auto-rickshaws, 118 cars, 51 vans, 17 buses, 37 trucks and 97 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

DC highlights importance of Pakistan Day

2 minutes ago

Authorities directed to accelerate payment process ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian Ambassador calls on Zobaida Jalal

2 minutes ago

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Gives Two Russian Diplo ..

2 minutes ago

IWMB team confiscates 40kg illegally hunted fish a ..

5 minutes ago

Rehman urges nation to follow Quaid's principles

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.