11 killed, 1,067 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 1,067 sustained injuries in 940 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 665 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 402 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 400 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 187 pedestrians, and 491 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 65 in Multan with 69 victims and at third Faisalabad with 60 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as 741 motorcycles, 137 auto-rickshaws, 118 cars, 51 vans, 17 buses, 37 trucks and 97 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.