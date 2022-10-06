UrduPoint.com

11 Killed, 1,120 Injured In 1052 Accidents In Punjab

At least 11 people were killed while 1,052 others sustained injures in 1,052 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 1,052 others sustained injures in 1,052 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 591 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 529 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 541 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 180 pedestrians and 409 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 286 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 316 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 Multan in with 80 victims and at third Faisalabad with 71 accidents and 80 victims.

As many as, 910 motorcycles, 77 rickshaws, 121 cars, 20 vans, nine buses, 28 trucks and 96 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

