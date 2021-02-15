11 killed, 1,131 injured in 1,038 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 1,131 others sustained injuries in 1,038 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 data.

As many as 692 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 439 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 414 drivers, 30 juvenile drivers, 175 pedestrians, and 553 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 232 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Gujranwala with 66 accidents and 76 victims.

As many as, 846 motorcycles, 146 rickshaws, 131 cars, 47 vans, 16 buses, 36 trucks and 114 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.