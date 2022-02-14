UrduPoint.com

11 Killed, 1,133 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 05:43 PM

11 killed, 1,133 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 11 people were killed and 1,133 others injured in 1,053 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 1,133 others injured in 1,053 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 658 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 475 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 on Monday.

The analysis showed that 475 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 111 pedestrians and 558 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 276 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 291persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Gujranwala with 71 accidents and 63 victims.

As many as 890 motorcycles, 95 rickshaws, 128 cars 33 vans, 11 buses, 35 trucks and 112 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 7 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

50 seconds ago
 UK PM Boris Johnson urges Russia to step back from ..

UK PM Boris Johnson urges Russia to step back from 'precipice'

59 seconds ago
 GCU seminar on excessive use of cellphones, social ..

GCU seminar on excessive use of cellphones, social media

1 minute ago
 New mini-budget to hit masses, industrial sector: ..

New mini-budget to hit masses, industrial sector: Mian Zahid Hussain

6 minutes ago
 Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines afte ..

Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot

8 minutes ago
 Belarus Will Take Part in OSCE Meeting Requested b ..

Belarus Will Take Part in OSCE Meeting Requested by Baltic States - Belarusian E ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>