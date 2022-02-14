11 killed, 1,133 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 11 people were killed and 1,133 others injured in 1,053 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed and 1,133 others injured in 1,053 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 658 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 475 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 on Monday.

The analysis showed that 475 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 111 pedestrians and 558 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 276 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 291persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Gujranwala with 71 accidents and 63 victims.

As many as 890 motorcycles, 95 rickshaws, 128 cars 33 vans, 11 buses, 35 trucks and 112 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these traffic accidents.