11 killed, 1,148 injured in 1,082 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 1,148 others injured in 1,082 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

as many as 698 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 450 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 486 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians and 510 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 244 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 269 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 80 victims, and at third Multan with 77 accidents and 78 victims.

As many as 972 motorcycles, 92 rickshaws, 143 cars, 22 vans, five buses, 24 trucks and 85 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.