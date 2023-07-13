Open Menu

11 Killed, 1149 Injured In 1090 RTCs In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 08:26 PM

At least eleven persons were killed and 1149 injured in 1090 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

Out of these, 600 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 549 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 574 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians, and 462 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 224 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 257 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 74 victims and at third Multan with 64 RTCs and 65 victims.

According to the data, 922 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 25 vans, 12 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 101 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

