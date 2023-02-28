11 killed, 1,196 injured in 1,155 accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 08:53 PM

At least 11 people were killed while 1,196 injured in 1,155 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 1,196 injured in 1,155 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 645 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 551 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 625 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 185 pedestrians, and 397 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 289 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 289 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan 73 with 71 victims.

As many as, 965 motorcycles, 80 rickshaws, 129 cars, 18 vans, nine buses, 30 trucks and 102 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

