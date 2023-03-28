11 killed, 1,196 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 1,196 others injured in 1,123 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 629 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 567 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesmen for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 614 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians, and 438 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 280 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 100 victims, and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 60 victims.

As many as 962 motorcycles, 95 rickshaws, 121 cars, 22 vans, 11 buses, 38 trucks and 101 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.