11 Killed, 1,218 Injured In 1,098 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:20 PM

At least 11 people were killed while 1,218 sustained injuries in 1,098 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 1,218 sustained injuries in 1,098 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The analysis showed that 506 drivers, 35 juvenile drivers, 157 pedestrians and 566 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 284 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 291 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 98 in Faisalabad with 107 victims and at third Multan with 87 accidents and 90 victims.

As many as, 888 motorcycles, 147 rickshaws, 94 cars, 35 vans, 15 buses, 26 trucks and 151 other vehicles besides slow- moving carts were involved in the accidents.

