11 Killed, 1,603 Injured In Traffic Accidents Across Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 has reported a total of 1,351 traffic accidents across Punjab in the past 24 hours, resulting in 11 fatalities and 1,603 injuries.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 701 individuals with serious injuries were given first aid and immediately transferred to hospitals.
There were 11 fatalities reported across the province due to traffic accidents, with most of these incidents involving motorcycles.
The highest number of accidents occurred in Lahore, with 241 incidents reported. Faisalabad followed with 102 accidents, while Multan saw 95 accidents.
A total of 1,603 individuals were injured in these accidents, including 1,290 men and 313 women.
The majority of accidents involved motorcycles, with 1,308 such incidents reported, along with 71 involving rickshaws and 153 involving cars.
In Lahore, 241 traffic accidents occurred within the last 24 hours. As a result, 96 individuals with serious injuries were transported to hospitals, while 200 others received first aid at the scene for minor injuries. In total, 297 people were injured in Lahore alone.
The spokesperson added that Rescue 1122 teams have been providing continuous emergency services at accident sites and offering timely medical assistance to the injured.
