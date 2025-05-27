11 killed, 1,640 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 11 people were killed and 1,629 others injured in 1,377 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 682 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 947 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) At least 11 people were killed and 1,629 others injured in 1,377 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 682 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 947 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 914 drivers, 63 underage drivers, 185 pedestrians and 541 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics showed that 281 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 357 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Multan 80 with 90 victims and at third Faisalabad with 79 accidents and 99 victims.

According to the data 1283 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 42 vans, 18 passenger buses, 31 truck and 132 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.