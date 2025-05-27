11 Killed, 1,640 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 09:03 PM
At least 11 people were killed and 1,629 others injured in 1,377 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 682 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 947 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) At least 11 people were killed and 1,629 others injured in 1,377 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 682 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 947 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The analysis showed that 914 drivers, 63 underage drivers, 185 pedestrians and 541 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics showed that 281 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 357 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Multan 80 with 90 victims and at third Faisalabad with 79 accidents and 99 victims.
According to the data 1283 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 42 vans, 18 passenger buses, 31 truck and 132 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Austria's Foreign Minister discuss strategic bilateral relat ..
CM orders substantial increase in traffic fines to improve road safety
11 killed, 1,640 injured in Punjab road accidents
Lahore experiences hot, humid weather
Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matte ..
Dubai Press Club unveils ‘Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision’ report at Arab ..
UoK, UoL ink MoU to enhance academic cooperation
LHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder’s bail petitions in May 9 riot cases
PPP KP condemns FIR against workers, will register counter-FIR
Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology
Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders substantial increase in traffic fines to improve road safety2 minutes ago
-
11 killed, 1,640 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid weather2 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder’s bail petitions in May 9 riot cases17 minutes ago
-
PPP KP condemns FIR against workers, will register counter-FIR17 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, accused arrested within fortnight35 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two human traffickers35 minutes ago
-
RISJA elected new body for 2025-26 term45 minutes ago
-
SBA police arrest Afghan National from Nawabshah45 minutes ago
-
APRNS thanks Punjab Govt for restoring IPL ads policy55 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices to FIA on Sanam Javed’s bail plea in defamatory content case55 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in Ferozewala gas leak incident55 minutes ago