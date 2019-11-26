11 killed, 31 injured as coach plunges into ravine in Ormara

At least eleven persons were killed while 31 others sustained injuries when a Karachi-bound passenger coach plunged into a deep ravine at Kund Malir near Ormara area of Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :At least eleven persons were killed while 31 others sustained injuries when a Karachi-bound passenger coach plunged into a deep ravine at Kund Malir near Ormara area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound bus carrying passengers from Ormara was on its way as it reached Kund Malir area, one of its tyre burst and plunged into a deep ravine.

As a result, 11 persons were killed while 31 other sustained injuries.

Rescue teams took part in the operation and shifted the bodies and injured to Ormara Hospital.