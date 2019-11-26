11 Killed, 31 Injured As Coach Plunges Into Ravine In Ormara
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:34 PM
At least eleven persons were killed while 31 others sustained injuries when a Karachi-bound passenger coach plunged into a deep ravine at Kund Malir near Ormara area of Balochistan on Tuesday
According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound bus carrying passengers from Ormara was on its way as it reached Kund Malir area, one of its tyre burst and plunged into a deep ravine.
As a result, 11 persons were killed while 31 other sustained injuries.
Rescue teams took part in the operation and shifted the bodies and injured to Ormara Hospital.