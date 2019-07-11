UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Killed, 33 Injured In Motorway Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:24 PM

11 killed, 33 injured in motorway accident

At least 11 passengers were killed while 33 others sustained injuries when a speedy passenger bus skidded off on Peshawar-Islamabad road (M-1) near Brahma interchange in limits of Wah Saddar police station limits in early hours of Thursday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 11 passengers were killed while 33 others sustained injuries when a speedy passenger bus skidded off on Peshawar-Islamabad road (M-1) near Brahma interchange in limits of Wah Saddar police station limits in early hours of Thursday.

National highway and motorway police sources told APP that the Lahore bound passenger bus in which 49 passengers were on board coming from Swat, skidded off the road and fell into roadside ditch due to brake failure.

As a result 11 passengers killed including two women and one minor girl while 33 passengers sustained injuries and shifted to nearby hospitals.

Wah Saddar Police registered the case against.

\378

Related Topics

Lahore Police Swat Motorway Police Station Road Saddar Women From

Recent Stories

Fed Ombudsman briefed by CPLC chief about its perf ..

11 minutes ago

Slight reduction registered in Pak-Afghan bilatera ..

11 minutes ago

Bank of England boss dodges IMF speculation

11 minutes ago

Ambedkar Samaj Party leaders draws attention towar ..

6 minutes ago

Rain likely at scattered places in Islamabad

6 minutes ago

Federer, Nadal braced for Wimbledon epic

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.