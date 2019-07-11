11 killed, 33 injured in motorway accident

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 11 passengers were killed while 33 others sustained injuries when a speedy passenger bus skidded off on Peshawar-Islamabad road (M-1) near Brahma interchange in limits of Wah Saddar police station limits in early hours of Thursday

National highway and motorway police sources told APP that the Lahore bound passenger bus in which 49 passengers were on board coming from Swat, skidded off the road and fell into roadside ditch due to brake failure.

As a result 11 passengers killed including two women and one minor girl while 33 passengers sustained injuries and shifted to nearby hospitals.

Wah Saddar Police registered the case against.

