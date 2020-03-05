UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Killed, 34 Injured In Building Collapse Incident; Rescue Operation Continues

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:55 PM

11 killed, 34 injured in building collapse incident; rescue operation continues

Eleven persons including seven women and three children were killed while 34 others sustained injuries as a five-storey building collapsed in the jurisdiction of Rizvia police station, Phool Galli, near Landa Bazaar on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Eleven persons including seven women and three children were killed while 34 others sustained injuries as a five-storey building collapsed in the jurisdiction of Rizvia police station, Phool Galli, near Landa Bazaar on Thursday.

Due to the building collapse, two other buildings were also affected.

Police surgeon Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr. Saleem said that Yahya, Haider, Maryam, Hira, Zubaida, Sara, Shahla, Ghulam Mustafa and an unidentified woman and a child were killed in unfortunate incident.

The injured included Sharafat 26, Muzamil 20, Jawwad 39, Sajjad 34, Abbas 65, Abdul Waheed 60, Hyder 55, Muhammad Aslam Khan 55, Danial 17, Arfa 40, Gulam 55, Owais Ali 29, Hameeda Khatoon 60 years, Khurram 42, Rafiq 50, Moazaam 15, Amina Khatoon 45, Junaid 22, Arsalan 17, Mazhar 12, Hania 8, Safdar 35, Faizan 20, Muhammad Hamza 6 and Zakria 5 while others are yet to be identified.

The rescue teams, police and Rangers teams rushed to the site soon after the incident and initiated the rescue work.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar declared an emergency in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar also directed the SSP Central to initiate the rescue work at the affected site.

SSP Central Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao said that the rescue operation was still underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Hania SITE Women

Recent Stories

ERA to hold races without spectators

29 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly session on Mar 9

3 minutes ago

ICC Move to Allow Afghan War Crimes Probes Marks V ..

3 minutes ago

President appreciates Khamenei's reaction on New D ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister commends Citizen Portal team on 1.5 ..

3 minutes ago

University of Karachi declares results of Masters ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.