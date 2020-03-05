11 killed, 34 injured in building collapse incident; rescue operation continues

Eleven persons including seven women and three children were killed while 34 others sustained injuries as a five-storey building collapsed in the jurisdiction of Rizvia police station, Phool Galli, near Landa Bazaar on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Eleven persons including seven women and three children were killed while 34 others sustained injuries as a five-storey building collapsed in the jurisdiction of Rizvia police station, Phool Galli, near Landa Bazaar on Thursday.

Due to the building collapse, two other buildings were also affected.

Police surgeon Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr. Saleem said that Yahya, Haider, Maryam, Hira, Zubaida, Sara, Shahla, Ghulam Mustafa and an unidentified woman and a child were killed in unfortunate incident.

The injured included Sharafat 26, Muzamil 20, Jawwad 39, Sajjad 34, Abbas 65, Abdul Waheed 60, Hyder 55, Muhammad Aslam Khan 55, Danial 17, Arfa 40, Gulam 55, Owais Ali 29, Hameeda Khatoon 60 years, Khurram 42, Rafiq 50, Moazaam 15, Amina Khatoon 45, Junaid 22, Arsalan 17, Mazhar 12, Hania 8, Safdar 35, Faizan 20, Muhammad Hamza 6 and Zakria 5 while others are yet to be identified.

The rescue teams, police and Rangers teams rushed to the site soon after the incident and initiated the rescue work.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar declared an emergency in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar also directed the SSP Central to initiate the rescue work at the affected site.

SSP Central Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao said that the rescue operation was still underway.