11 killed, 8 injured in hand grenade attack: AIG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi, Imran Yaqoob Minhas on Saturday said 11 people were killed and eight got injured including women and children, in a hand grenade attack at a mini-truck near Mawach Mor area on Hub River Road - Baldia Town here on Saturday.

AIG Minhas told media persons at the site of the incident here.

He said it seemed that a hand grenade was hurled at the mini-truck at around 9:30 pm in the Baldia Town area.

He said the victims belonged to Swat area, who were returning to their homes after attending a family gathering.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) in its initial report said a 65-gram RGD-1 type hand grenade was used in the attack.

Incharge Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Raja Umer Khattab also visited the site of the attack and told media persons that the hand grenade was hurled at the mini-truck from the right side and it was possibly thrown by some unknown motorcycle riders.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Madina Colony police station and all the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.

The personnel of law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The police have arrested the driver of mini-truck and the vehicle is said to be ownedby Amir Iqbal.