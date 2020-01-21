11 killed, 891 injured in 785 accidents in Punjab

At least eleven people were killed and 891 others sustained injuries in 785 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :At least eleven people were killed and 891 others sustained injuries in 785 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Tuesday that as many as 517 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 374 with minor injuries were treated medically on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 334 drivers, 17 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians and 451 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 198 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 200 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 75 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Multan with 53 accidents and 55 victims.

According to the data, 651 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 65 motorcars, 31 vans, 10 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.