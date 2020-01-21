UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Killed, 891 Injured In 785 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:07 PM

11 killed, 891 injured in 785 accidents in Punjab

At least eleven people were killed and 891 others sustained injuries in 785 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :At least eleven people were killed and 891 others sustained injuries in 785 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Tuesday that as many as 517 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 374 with minor injuries were treated medically on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 334 drivers, 17 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians and 451 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 198 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 200 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 75 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Multan with 53 accidents and 55 victims.

According to the data, 651 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 65 motorcars, 31 vans, 10 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Top

Recent Stories

Turkey blocks Cyprus from world disarmament body s ..

1 minute ago

EAEU Prime Ministers to Gather for Intergovernment ..

1 minute ago

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3Mln Reward for Killing T ..

1 minute ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

9 minutes ago

Man shot dead in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Russian 'Mistrals' With Displacement of Over 20,00 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.