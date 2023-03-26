UrduPoint.com

11 Killed, 945 Injured In 875 Accidents In Punjab

Published March 26, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 945 injured in 875 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 on Sunday said 439 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians and 395 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 218 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 231 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and third Multan with 56 accidents and 54 victims.

As many as, 791 motorcycles, 53 rickshaws, 75 cars, 19 vans, 11 buses, 19 trucks and 91 other vehiclesbesides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

