UrduPoint.com

11 Killed, 998 Injured In 963 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 10:49 PM

11 killed, 998 injured in 963 accidents in Punjab

At least 11 people were killed while 998 injured in 963 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 998 injured in 963 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 541 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 457 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 485 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 398 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Gujranwala 60 with 56 victims.

As many as, 834 motorcycles, 79 rickshaws, 69 cars, 25 vans, seven buses, 22 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

US Calls on Russia to Reconsider the Deployment of ..

US Calls on Russia to Reconsider the Deployment of Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - ..

3 minutes ago
 Stocks advance as inflation slows

Stocks advance as inflation slows

15 minutes ago
 Sohail Ali posted as Addl Secretary Incharge Infor ..

Sohail Ali posted as Addl Secretary Incharge Information Division

23 minutes ago
 Chinese, Belarusian Leaders' Remarks Indicate Loom ..

Chinese, Belarusian Leaders' Remarks Indicate Looming Escalation - Serbian Presi ..

23 minutes ago
 Police sign MoUs for women protection

Police sign MoUs for women protection

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for OIC, says acts of Quran's d ..

Pakistan, speaking for OIC, says acts of Quran's desecration undermine inter-fai ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.