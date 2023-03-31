11 killed, 998 injured in 963 accidents in Punjab

At least 11 people were killed while 998 injured in 963 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :At least 11 people were killed while 998 injured in 963 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 541 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 457 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 485 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 398 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Gujranwala 60 with 56 victims.

As many as, 834 motorcycles, 79 rickshaws, 69 cars, 25 vans, seven buses, 22 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.