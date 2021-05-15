11 killed as van fells into canal

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Eleven people were killed in a accident at Mian Ali canal near Sargodha Road here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that a family was traveling on a van from Sheikhupura to Khanqah Dogran when the vehicale become out of control and fell in the nearby canal.

As a result, Hareera (13) Saad (11), Hassan (9), Hussain (6), Chand, Subhan (12), Madhia (35), Afzal (42), Sadia (40) and Manwar Bibi (70) died.

Rescue-1122, on receiving the information, reached the spot and fished out the bodies and shifted to the hospital for completion of formalities.

Deputy Commissioner Asghar Ali Joyya and District Emergency Officer Rana Ejaz Ahmed supervised the rescue operation.