UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Killed In Lasbela Bus Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:30 AM

11 killed in Lasbela bus accident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :As many as eleven persons were killed, while seven others received severe injuries when a bus overturned in Uthal area near Lasbela, a coastal district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to Rescue sources, a bus bound for Karachi from Panjgor overturned when it reached Uthal near Lasbela.

The mishap left 11 killed on the spot and seven others got injured, Rescue sources said ,according to private news channels.

Rescue teams and local police reached the spot and shifted the bodies as well as injured to Civil Hospital, Hub.

Rescue officials informed that a woman and four children were among the deceased.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Balochistan Police Lasbela Uthal Hub Women From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: With citizenship, world&#039;s talent c ..

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

12 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

12 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.