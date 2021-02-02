11 killed in Lasbela bus accident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :As many as eleven persons were killed, while seven others received severe injuries when a bus overturned in Uthal area near Lasbela, a coastal district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to Rescue sources, a bus bound for Karachi from Panjgor overturned when it reached Uthal near Lasbela.

The mishap left 11 killed on the spot and seven others got injured, Rescue sources said ,according to private news channels.

Rescue teams and local police reached the spot and shifted the bodies as well as injured to Civil Hospital, Hub.

Rescue officials informed that a woman and four children were among the deceased.