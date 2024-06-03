11 killed in Quetta coal mine

Eleven people were killed due to suffocation in a coal mine in Union Council Sanjri area of Quetta on Monday. According to a private news channel, nine miners, one contractor, and a mine manager were killed in the incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Eleven people were killed due to suffocation in a coal mine in Union Council Sanjri area of Quetta on Monday. According to a private news channel, nine miners, one contractor, and a mine manager were killed in the incident.

According to the Chief Inspector of Mines in Balochistan Abdul Ghani Baloch said that the incident occured due to gas leakage. All the deceased, the police said, were the residents of Swat.