11 Killed,two Injured In Factory Blast In Lahore

Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:33 PM

Eleven persons including labourers,a woman and two children were killed, while two others suffered burn injuries in a cylinder blast in deodrants factory at Imamia colony Shahdara during wee hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Eleven persons including labourers,a woman and two children were killed, while two others suffered burn injuries in a cylinder blast in deodrants factory at Imamia colony Shahdara during wee hours.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman here Tuesday,a fire erupted in the factory which led to explosion of gas cylinder causing the building to collapse.The explosion also affected the adjacent house.Due to intensity of the blaze in the congested area, the residents were advised earlier to move to safer areas during the rescue operation.

Soon after the incident, rescuers along with 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started relief work immediately.

They faced difficulties due to continuous rain and overcast sky combined with power supply suspension due to short circuit.

Rescue operation was completed in the morning,said Rescue 1122 spokesman and confirmed shifting of ten bodies and two injured to Mayo Hospital.

Six of the eleven dead were identified as Zahid Fazal(60), Rasheeda (55),Musa (9),Areeba (7), Naveed (14) and factory owner Abid (45), while Zahid Majeed (30) and Junaid Akram (21) sustained injuries in the incident.

