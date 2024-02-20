Open Menu

11 Kite Sellers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) In a drive launched against the violators of laws, the district police arrested eleven kite sellers and recovered 1350 kites and strings from their possession on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police recovered 600 kites from the accused Ahmed, 500 kites from Numan, 40 kites from Moeez, and 30 kites from Anush.

In another operation, Taxila police recovered 80 kites from Faizan, while Pirwadhai police recovered 40 kites and 02 strings from Saleh.

Similarly, Bani police recovered 20 kites from Abdul Sami, 15 kites and 02 strings from accused Abrar.

While continuing the operation, Race Course police recovered 10 kites and 02 strings from Mudassar, 07 kites from Waqas. Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani while appreciating the performance of police teams said that kite flying is a dangerous sport in residential areas and public places that poses a serious threat to human lives.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the kite flyers and kite sellers.

