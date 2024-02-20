11 Kite Sellers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM
In a drive launched against the violators of laws, the district police arrested eleven kite sellers and recovered 1350 kites and strings from their possession on Tuesday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) In a drive launched against the violators of laws, the district police arrested eleven kite sellers and recovered 1350 kites and strings from their possession on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police recovered 600 kites from the accused Ahmed, 500 kites from Numan, 40 kites from Moeez, and 30 kites from Anush.
In another operation, Taxila police recovered 80 kites from Faizan, while Pirwadhai police recovered 40 kites and 02 strings from Saleh.
Similarly, Bani police recovered 20 kites from Abdul Sami, 15 kites and 02 strings from accused Abrar.
While continuing the operation, Race Course police recovered 10 kites and 02 strings from Mudassar, 07 kites from Waqas. Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani while appreciating the performance of police teams said that kite flying is a dangerous sport in residential areas and public places that poses a serious threat to human lives.
He warned that strict action would be taken against the kite flyers and kite sellers.
Recent Stories
70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
PU to host largest book fair on March 7
Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU
Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes at IUB
Court awards 14-year sentence in murder case
Man gets nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case
LESCO collects over Rs 12m from 504 defaulters in 24 hours
Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use
Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU to host largest book fair on March 73 minutes ago
-
Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU3 minutes ago
-
2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes at IUB3 minutes ago
-
Court awards 14-year sentence in murder case3 minutes ago
-
Man gets nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case3 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 12m from 504 defaulters in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat22 minutes ago
-
Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substandard juice, imposes fines22 minutes ago
-
LWMC completes cleanliness arrangements for Raiwind Ijtema36 minutes ago
-
NUML organizes national conference on Mother-Tongue36 minutes ago
-
LHC acquits murder convict for poor prosecution46 minutes ago